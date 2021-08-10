Edamah welcomes Minor Hotels to develop two hotels at Bilaj Aljazayer

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, signed a partnership agreement with Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator, and investor, to develop two upscale hotels at Bilaj Aljazayer. In attendance were Minor International PCL Chairman and Founder, William E. Heinecke and Edamah Chairman, HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, amongst other officials.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Avani Hotel and Tivoli Hotel at Bilaj Al Jazayer will be the first hospitality offerings in the area, which is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment. This marks Minor Hotels’ entry into the Bahrain market and supports the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Located on Bahrain’s south-west coast, Bilaj Al Jazayer encompasses 1.3 million square metres of land with a three-kilometre beachfront. Manama is a 25-minute drive, and the Bahrain International Circuit and Lost Paradise of Dilmun Waterpark are located nearby. The new mixed-use development will feature resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, and retail and entertainment offerings.

Edamah Chairman, HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, said: “We welcome this partnership with Minor Hotels to develop the two new hotels. This is a key milestone that complements our broader developmental goals for the Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan. The new hotels will play a key role in attracting tourism to the south west coast of the Kingdom and will offer a unique experience for both the community and its visitors.”

Minor International PCL Chairman and Founder, William E. Heinecke, said: “Minor Hotels entry into Bahrain is of key importance strategically for the group, strengthening our portfolio in the region and continuing to grow the footprint of the Avani and Tivoli brands. The country is well positioned with high quality infrastructure and services, and an engaged and highly energetic leadership. I have visited a few times over the years and have especially enjoyed my time as an F1 fan. I’m very happy to have visited once again, this time touring Bilaj Al Jazayer and the site of our future Avani and Tivoli hotels.”

Edamah CEO, Amin Al Arrayed, said: “Bilaj Al Jazayer is one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio, which will transform Bahrain’s much-loved beach into a world-class waterfront destination. Having the right partner is crucial to achieving these goals and we are pleased to work alongside Minor Hotels on this project.”

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, commented: “We are delighted to announce these two new hotels which will represent Minor Hotels’ debut in Bahrain and will grow our presence in the GCC. The addition of the Avani and Tivoli hotels in the Kingdom demonstrates our continued commitment to operating in the Middle East and to growing these two brands in the region. It is an honour to be partnering with Edamah to bring these first hotels in the Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan development to fruition and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership in the years ahead.”

The new Avani and Tivoli hotels, each with 110 keys, will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the waterfront. Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer will offer a selection of guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an Avani Pantry, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, and a meeting space. Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer’s facilities will include guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and wellness facilities. In addition, the hotels will share a beach club within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Minor Hotels has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.