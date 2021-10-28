Edamah wins top honours at Arabian Property Awards 2021-22

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company, clinched four awards at the Arabian Property Awards 2021-22 for its outstanding portfolio of developments.

Edamah’s Bilaj Al Jazayer Development, a 1.3 million square metre megaproject, won a five-star award for Best Leisure Development Bahrain and was further nominated for Best Leisure Development Arabia in the International Property Awards. Centered around a three-kilometre beachfront on Bahrain’s sunset coast, the new mixed-use development will feature resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, and retail and entertainment offerings. Edamah has signed a partnership agreement with Minor Hotels Group to develop two hotels at Bilaj Al Jazayer by 2024, Avani and Tivoli, which will be the Group’s first hospitality offerings in the country.

Edamah also won the New Hotel Construction & Design Bahrain award for its five-star Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa, which is scheduled to open in 2022; Best Retail Development Bahrain for the Sa’ada Waterfront development in Muharraq; and Best Commercial Renovation/Redevelopment Bahrain for its Salmaniya Carpark Development.

Commenting on the win, Edamah CEO Amin Al Arrayed said, “The Arabian Property Awards are among the largest and most prestigious programmes throughout the region, and it is an honour for us to have our hard work recognised on this platform. Edamah’s commitment to building a bright future for Bahrain has led us to high quality, sustainable development that not only boosts economic growth and puts Bahrain on the regional tourism map, but also promotes social wellbeing for all citizens and residents. We are proud to have been entrusted with such an important mission and will continue to deliver on these promises.”

The Arabian Property Awards, now in their 28th year, are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, chaired by three members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament. The awards cover more than 45 different commercial and residential categories, with judging focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.



