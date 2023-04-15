23.7 C
Manama
Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeNewsEDGE and AKAER Sign MoU to Enhance Cooperation in Technology and Defence

EDGE and AKAER Sign MoU to Enhance Cooperation in Technology and Defence

Last Updated:
- Advertisement -

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian company AKAER, which specialises in providing technological solutions in aerospace and defence. Signed on the impressive EDGE stand during the leading Latin American Defence and Security Exhibition LAAD 2023, the MoU provides a framework for the companies to combine expertise and deliver critical capabilities to support end users.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Most View

Latest News

Check out other tags:

   New sensing and control capabilities‘Islamiyat’‘Lamea’ programme"Camera Beast""INFINITI’s VC-Turbo

© GO ALIVE MEDIA