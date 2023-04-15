EDGE and AKAER Sign MoU to Enhance Cooperation in Technology and Defence

- Advertisement -
EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian company AKAER, which specialises in providing technological solutions in aerospace and defence. Signed on the impressive EDGE stand during the leading Latin American Defence and Security Exhibition LAAD 2023, the MoU provides a framework for the companies to combine expertise and deliver critical capabilities to support end users.
