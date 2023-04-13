EDGE Signs MoU with Brazil’s SIATT at LAAD 2023

- Advertisement -

Strategic relationship will see EDGE and SIATT cooperatively identify and pursue business opportunities in the smart weapons domain

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian company SIATT, which specialises in smart weapons and high-tech system integration.

Signed on the EDGE stand during the leading Latin American Defence and Security Exhibition LAAD 2023, the MoU provides a framework for the companies to combine expertise and explore potential collaboration opportunities to enhance technologies and capabilities in the UAE and Brazilian markets.