EDGE Signs MoU with Kryptus to Strengthen Collaboration in Cyber and Secure Communications

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kryptus, a Brazilian multinational provider of highly customisable, reliable and secure encryption, cybersecurity and cyber defence solutions. The signing took place EDGE’s expansive stand during the leading Latin American Defence and Security Exhibition, LAAD 2023. Under the terms of the MoU, EDGE and Kryptus will collaborate to enhance cyber capabilities and collectively pursue strategic opportunities in the advanced technology and defence markets.