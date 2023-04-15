EDGE to Explore Joint Development Opportunities with the Brazilian Navy

- Advertisement -

Strategic partnership will lay the foundation for co-development of long-range anti-ship and supersonic missiles for the UAE and Brazilian markets

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a joint development agreement with the Brazilian Navy, which will see the partners pursue co-creation and business opportunities for a long-range anti-ship missile and a supersonic missile that exceed current market performance.

Under the agreement signed at EDGE’s stand at LAAD 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, the new strategic collaboration will see the two sides bring their collective expertise in missiles and other defence technologies in support of their mutual ambition to build partnerships, develop national defence capabilities, and expand their global footprint through exports.

Leveraging the Brazilian Navy’s current portfolio of missiles and its extensive fleet for testing purposes, EDGE will bring to the table its technological know-how in smart weapons and electronic warfare for the development of high performance, low-cost missiles to meet growing global demand.

Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira, said: “Signing a joint development agreement with EDGE marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with a global technology leader that will expand the range of capabilities for Brazilian and allied forces to achieve their missions. Our well-established expertise in anti-ship missiles will be complemented by EDGE’s cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities, enabling us to share knowledge and cooperatively develop state-of-the-art solutions for the global market.”

Mansour Almulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “Bringing together the Brazilian Navy’s IP-owned solutions with our extensive design, technological development, and integration expertise, we are very optimistic about the potential of this new strategic collaboration. It will enable us to develop advanced long-range anti-ship and supersonic missiles that exceed current performance at an accelerated rate and at low cost, which will ultimately benefit our end users. Forging strategic alliances with global players is a key pillar of EDGE’s strategy which will support our objectives in bolstering our sovereign capabilities and increasing the export potential of our products and solutions in line with the UAE Leadership’s directive.”

In a short span of just over three years, EDGE has become a significant player in the global advanced technology and defence industries. EDGE prides itself on working closely with global partners to support defence capability development by transferring knowledge, skills and technology, including in Latin America where it has recently announced the opening of a regional office located in Brasilia.