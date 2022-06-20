Education Minister honours Arab Reading Challenge winners

Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, visited the Al-Ahd Al-Zaher Secondary Girls School, the winners of the Outstanding School Award in the sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge- Bahrain Chapter.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, the minister asserted that the massive participation of Bahraini schools and students in the Arab Reading Challenge embodies the solid Bahraini-UAE relations across various fields, including education.

He affirmed that the distinguished results of Bahraini schools in the Arab Reading Challenge since its launch are the fruitful outcome of the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the educational march in the kingdom.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi praised the international initiative launched by UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The minister indicated that the kingdom will continue achieving outstanding results in the Arab Reading Challenge in the future editions.

The Al-Ahd Al-Zaher Secondary Girls School Principal, Noor Munir Al-Ghannam Al-Subaie said that the Education Ministry’s support has contributed to the school’s success in winning the top award.

She indicated that the Al-Ahd Al-Zaher Secondary Girls School had implemented several reading projects, which entitled it to perform well during the international competition.

Then, Dr. Al-Nuaimi honoured the School’s administrative staff and several affiliates. He also honoured student Hanan Al-Shehabi for clinching the second place among 142,000 participants from Bahraini schools, in addition to students Zainab Abbas and Batool Al-Nashaba for performing well during the contest.

It is worth noting that Isa Town Secondary Boys’ School student Mohammed Jameel Ali Mohammed won the sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge- Bahrain Chapter.