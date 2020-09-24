Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in the Arab world which is prepared by the Arab Parliament. The virtual meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Shaikh, in the presence of Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit and Arab Parliament Speaker Dr. Mesha’al bin Fahm Al Salami.

Dr. Al Nuaimi delivered a speech in which he emphasised the importance of education as a prerequisite for development, shaping trends and values and mending gaps between countries. He pointed out the great importance given by the Kingdom of Bahrain to education, stressing the achievements made in this respect.

Concerning the document on developing education in the Arab world, the minister thanked the Arab Parliament for preparing it. He pointed out that the document included all educational stages and aspects and reflected the principles and fundamentals shared by the Arab states. He added that the document reflects aspiration to upgrade education and its output in consistency with development needs and the move towards a knowledge-based economy. He called to form a team of educational experts from the Arab countries to study the document and the visions included in it while taking into consideration the current educational march and the use of technology in it.

The Education Minister pointed out the role of the UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in Education in encouraging educational initiatives, stressing the importance of supporting Arab scientists and researchers as well as gifted students at the universities. He added that one of the biggest challenges facing the Arab countries is their capability to cope with the perpetual population growth while maintaining an advanced and high-quality education to meet social and economic development needs.

The meeting was attended by Higher Education Council Secretary General Dr. Abdul Ghani Al-Shewikh and Assistant Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Supervision Ahlem Al Amer.