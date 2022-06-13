Education Minister receives ALECSO winners

Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi received the directors of the Zenobia Intermediate Girls School and Hamad Intermediate Girls School on winning the Golden School Awards in the second session of the Arab Code Week.

The Arab Code Week, “Artificial Intelligence and Environmental Protection”, was organized by the Arab Organization for Education, Culture, and Science (ALECSO).

The minister was briefed on projects submitted for the competition and the advanced positions that the two schools obtained in the Kingdom.

Zenobia Intermediate Girl School won for the “Self-reliance on Fossil Energy” project and Hamad Town Intermediate Girls School for the “Awareness Competition – Preserving the Environment” project.

Zenobia Intermediate Girls School won the best student project in the Golden Team competition for the projects “My Environment is Worthy”, “Farming team is life”, and “Minecraft Creators”.

The Minister praised the efforts made by the two schools and stressed the ministry’s keenness to develop its programs and to include topics related to artificial intelligence.