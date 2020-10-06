Education Minister visits schools, praises precautionary measures

The administrative, educational and technical staff returned to public schools today after completing medical checkups in preparation for the commencement of the new academic year and the start of virtual lessons on October 11, 2020 and in-person classes on October 25th, 2020.

Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi visited a number of schools to follow-up on the resumption of work there, ensure all precautionary and health measures are taken and ascertain of preparations to implement virtual or in-person lessons. He got informed about the preemptive measure being adopted and visited a number of workshops in a technical school which were prepared for practical lessons. He was also informed about the timetables prepared by the schools’ administrations for teachers’ attendance alternately at 50% and the students’ timetables in various grades.

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised, in a statement, the royal support to the educational process in Bahrain which helped improve services and implement many development projects. He congratulated the administrative, educational and technical staff on the beginning of the new academic year, wishing them every success. He commended the efforts of the Education Ministry’s personnel during the previous semester to ensure continuity of education and success of the academic year despite the exceptional health situation witnessed by Bahrain and the whole world. He also lauded the efforts made by teachers and specialists during the summer holiday to prepare lessons and pave the way for the new academic year.

The Education Minister stressed that in light of a questionnaire distributed on students’ parents to choose between online or in-person learning, the central and visual lessons will be broadcast on Bahrain TV, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information. He noted that the number of lessons reached 800, pointing out that 14 YouTube channels and other social networks will be used to secure the best methods for students to learn. He said that the Ministry of Education will take all necessary procedures to receive the students whose parents want them to attend ordinary classes while adhering to the preemptive and health guidelines to ensure their safety.