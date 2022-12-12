Education Ministry launches school green campaign in Muharraq

A campaign to plant trees at schools located in Busaiteen and Al Saya in the Governorate of Muharraq has been given the go-ahead.
The green drive was launched at Al Hedaya Secondary Boys’ School under the patronage of the Minister of Education Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, in the presence of Muharraq Governor Salman bin Isa bin Hindi Al Manna and other officials.
The Ministry of Education is coordinating the green initiative with the Governorate of Muharraq and Muharraq Municipality.
Dr. Juma stressed the ministry’s keenness on stepping up partnership with the public and private sectors to foster the green culture and highlight the importance of protecting the environment by engaging students.
“The green campaign is part of a series of events and functions which will be implemented by the Ministry of Education during this school year”, he said, stressing the importance of enhancing awareness and expanding green spaces.
The campaign which will cover all education zones was launched early this school year in cooperation with the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, the Supreme Council for the Environment, the governorates, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Zain Bahrain and other parties.