Education Ministry well-prepared for distance learning

Bahrain government schools started the new academic year today via distance learning temporarily as the Ministry of Education made great efforts and preparations throughout the summer vacation to be able to provide a comprehensive virtual study method.

Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, visited the joint Support Centre between the Information Systems Department and the King Hamad Schools of the Future Project, which is concerned with following up and facilitating everything related to activating and using digital learning tools, especially the educational portal and virtual classes, praising their efforts in this important aspect.

The minister stressed that the ministry sought to provide the new academic year requirements for distance learning, indicating that digital learning is represented by the King Hamad Schools of the Future Project which was launched in 2005.

Lesson schedules, activities, discussion sessions and the recorded TV lessons will be uploaded to the educational portal, in addition to YouTube channels divided according to classes, the minister added.

Regarding the problem of the basic education students, since they may not be able to follow the lessons on the Microsoft “Teams” application by their own in the morning, he pointed out that the lessons will be automatically saved on the app for the students to recap with their guardians at any time of the day.