EDUSIS: The Future Of Learning

Bahrain’s new platform empowers students with digital tools

The Education Ministry has announced the pilot launch of the electronic services platform and application (EDUSIS), marking a significant step in advancing the digital transformation of its services for government school students.

The EDUSIS initiative is designed to create a comprehensive digital environment that makes it easier for students to access academic services and manage their educational needs. By utilising this platform, students can better organise their time, plan their academic activities, and stay updated on the latest developments throughout the academic year.

During the pilot phase, the EDUSIS platform offers a range of features aimed at enhancing the student experience. One of the key features is the student profile, which displays essential information such as the student’s name, personal number, grade level, and contact details. This feature allows students to verify and update their data as needed, ensuring that their information is always current and accurate.

The platform also provides students with an updated view of their daily class schedules, allowing them to keep track of their lessons and manage their time effectively. Additionally, the exam timetable feature displays the dates and subjects for final examinations, particularly for secondary students, helping them prepare adequately for their exams.

Another important feature of the platform is the attendance tracker, which enables students to review their attendance records and ensure they are meeting their attendance requirements. The platform also includes instant notifications that alert students to important updates, such as changes to exam schedules or other critical information, ensuring they are always informed and able to respond promptly to any changes.

In the next phase of the EDUSIS platform, a new feature will be introduced that allows students to view their academic results directly through the platform and application. This will make it easier for students to access their grades and track their academic progress.

The Education Ministry has encouraged students to explore the EDUSIS platform and application during this pilot phase and to provide feedback on their experiences. This feedback will be invaluable in helping to enhance and develop the services further, ensuring that they meet the needs of all students. Access to the platform is available through each student’s dedicated Microsoft365 school account.

Students can try the platform by visiting SIS.MOE.GOV.BH or by downloading the EDUSIS.BH app from app stores. For technical assistance, students and parents can contact support channels via yalla365.net or call the designated numbers 17278236, 17278892, or 17278269, during official working hours.

This pilot launch marks a significant advancement in the ministry’s efforts to integrate digital solutions into the educational system, aiming to streamline academic processes, improve student experiences, and support the overall goal of modernising education in Bahrain. The ministry is committed to leveraging technology to create a more efficient and effective educational environment that benefits students, teachers, and the broader community.