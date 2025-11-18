Eicher Trucks And Buses Joins Hands With Zayani Motors

Eicher Trucks and Buses, in partnership with Zayani Motors, one of Bahrain’s most renowned groups with a diverse portfolio of automobile brands, announces the introduction of Eicher’s world-class Pro League range of trucks and buses in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Backed by advanced technology, the Eicher Pro League range delivers superior performance, industry-leading uptime, and next-generation features to customers in Bahrain. The launch underscores Eicher Trucks and Buses’ strong commitment to supporting the logistics and distribution sector in the Kingdom.

Today, Eicher Trucks and Buses is proud to serve customers in over 40 countries, offering a range of reliable and efficient commercial vehicles tailored to their specific applications. Among its flagship offerings, the Eicher Pro 2000 and Pro 6000 series trucks are engineered with advanced technology to deliver exceptional fuel efficiency and robust performance. The Eicher Pro 2000 range with multiple variants—Pro 2055XP, Pro 2065XP, Pro 2075XP, Pro 2080XP, Pro 2095XP, and Pro 2080XPT—is built to optimise operational efficiency while ensuring greater driver safety and comfort. The Eicher Pro 6000 range, with Gross Vehicle Weight ranging from 18.4 to 25 tonnes, covering the Eicher Pro 6018 and Eicher Pro 6025 models, are powered by the VEDX5 engine based on Volvo Group’s global platform, delivering superior reliability, performance, and productivity.

On this occasion, Eicher also launched the Skyline 20.15 and Skyline Pro 3008 models in Bahrain. These industry-leading buses are equipped with breakthrough technology that redefines passenger commute experiences by combining advanced safety features with outstanding comfort and design.

Speaking on the occasion, Aman Arora, SVP, International Business, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “Launching the Eicher Pro Trucks and bus series in Bahrain is more than just a product introduction—it’s a testament to our long-standing partnership with Zayani Motors and our shared commitment to transforming commercial mobility in Middle East. Zayani Motors has been an integral part of our journey and together, we feel proud to bring the Pro series to Bahrain. These vehicles are equipped with smart features such as fuel coaching, M Booster+ and cruise control for enhancing fuel efficiency, and features like steering mounted controls, intelligent driver information system (IDIS) and touch-screen infotainment that enhance driver productivity. These vehicles, known for their comfort, safety, and reliability, provide superior uptime and extended service intervals, thereby enhancing profitability for our customers “

Commenting on the occasion, Rashid Z. Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, stated, “Our partnership with Eicher represents a strategic step forward in strengthening Bahrain’s transport and logistics landscape. Together, we are not only introducing world-class commercial vehicles to the Kingdom, but also setting new benchmarks for reliability, performance and value. This collaboration aligns with our long-term vision to deliver advanced mobility solutions that empower businesses, enhance operational efficiency and contribute to the Kingdom’s broader economic growth and diversification goals.”

For his part, Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, said, “The launch of the Eicher Pro League series in Bahrain marks a new era in commercial mobility. Each model, from the Pro 2000 trucks to the Skyline buses, has been engineered to deliver outstanding performance, fuel efficiency and uptime, reflecting the Volvo Group’s engineering excellence and Eicher’s deep understanding of customer needs. These vehicles combine advanced safety systems, next-gen digital interfaces and robust design, ensuring optimal productivity for operators and superior comfort for drivers and passengers alike. Beyond introducing new products, our partnership with Eicher reinforces our shared commitment to innovation, after-sales excellence and building a more efficient and sustainable commercial transport ecosystem in Bahrain.”

About VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV):

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since July 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, VE Powertrain, Eicher’s components businesses as well as the sales and distribution business of Volvo trucks within India. VECV’s vision is to be recognized as the industry leader driving modernization in commercial transportation in India and the developing world.