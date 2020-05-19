Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said.

However, the prayers will be limited to the imam and to a small number of people, in line with the precautionary measures taken by Bahrain to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The prayers will be broadcast live on television and on radio.

The decision to perform the prayers was taken based on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to uphold the Islamic tradition.

Imams in other mosques will proclaim the traditional Eid takbeers (praise to Allah) that precede the prayers and sermons, but there will be no prayers.

Bahrain had shut down mosques as part of the preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through congregations.

Last month, it allowed the Friday prayers and the taraweeh prayers associated with the blessed month of Ramadan at Al Fateh mosque.

The Eid prayers will be performed on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the moon that marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month on the lunar Islamic calendar based on the motion of the moon.