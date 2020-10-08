Friday, October 9, 2020
Bahrain International Trophy

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse on Friday 20th November.

Barney Roy

There have been a total of 61 entries (up from 46 in 2019) from eight different nations: Britain (22), Ireland (14), France (9), Bahrain (6), UAE (6), Norway (2), Japan (1) and Germany (1).

Globetrotting sensation Barney Roy has won four Group Ones in three different countries in his career to date and will be looking to add a fourth in Bahrain in November. His latest Group One at Baden-Baden took his career earnings past £1 million.

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: “It’s a race we’ve been keen to support, and we feel that we’ve got the right horse in Barney Roy to take to Bahrain. He’s got a great profile leading into the race off the back of his Group One in Germany. He’s been shipped out to Dubai already and will continue his preparation there. We’re delighted to have the invitation from Bahrain, and we are thrilled to be able to support the race with a horse like Barney Roy.”

Amongst the other seven Group One winners that have been entered, two brilliant mares in the shape of Billesdon Brook, a dual-Group One and Classic winner and the brilliant Japanese mare, Deirdreare notable entries.

The remaining five Group One winners entered are: David O’Meara’s Lord Glitters, a winner of last year’s Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, David Simcock’s Desert Encounter, a dual winner of the Group One Canadian International Stakes at Woodbine, Saeed bin Suroor’s Dream Castle, last year’s Group One Jebel Hatta winner, Fabrice Chappet’s Intellogent, the 2018 Group One Prix Jean Prat and finally, Roger Varian’s Zabeel Prince, who scored in the Group One Prix D’Ispahan last year.

Global Giant

British Champion trainer John Gosden finished second in the race last year with Turgenev and is bidding to go one better this year in the shape of Global Giant. The five-year-old is owned by HH Shaikh Isa Salman Al Khalifa, vice-chairman of Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club in Bahrain.

Gosden said: “Global Giant’s in great form. It’s been the plan all year to go to the Bahrain International and we’ve been very happy with him.”

“To have so many high-quality horses entered, from eight different countries, and an increase in class from our first year is very exciting,” said Shaikh Salman bin Rashed al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club

Sh. Salman bin Rashed Al Khalifa

He continued: “The entries show the confidence trainers and owners have in Bahrain and our race. To have horses like Barney Roy, and Billesdon Brook and trainers like Aidan O’Brien, John Gosden and Charlie Appleby support the race is a huge boost for us. We are very hopeful that The Bahrain International Trophy will become a key date in the international racing calendar for many years to come.”

Last year’s winner, Royal Julius, who ran in Sunday’s Group One Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, has been entered by trainer Jerome Reynier who will be hoping he can repeat his success from last November.

There is one more race that will grant “Automatic Invitation” to the winner even if that horse is not originally entered, and that takes place this Saturday at Newmarket in the Group Three Darley Stakes over 1 mile 1 furlong. 

Six locally trained horses have been entered, with at least two guaranteed a space in the race.

A maximum field of fourteen will go to post.

HorseAgeCountryTrainer
Ancient Spirit (GER)5IREJ Harrington
Anna Nerium (GB)5GBR Hannon
Austin Powers (IRE)5BAHJ Ramadhan
Bangkok (IRE)4GBA Balding
Barney Roy (GB)6UAEC Appleby
Bell Rock (GB)4GBA Balding
Billesdon Brook (GB)5GBR Hannon
Bless Him (IRE)6GBD Simcock
Bowerman (GB)6IREA McGuiness
Certain Lad (GB)4GBM Channon
Chiefdom (USA)5UAES bin Ghadayer
Coolagh Forest (IRE)4BAHH Ebrahim
Cormorant (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Dark Vision (IRE)4GBM Johnston
Deirdre (JPN)6JAPM Hashida
Desert Encounter (IRE)8GBD Simcock
Desert Icon (FR)4GBW Haggas
Dream Castle (GB)6UAES bin Suroor
Fayez (IRE)6BAHH Al Dailami
For The Top (ARG)5UAES bin Ghadayer
Global Giant (GB)5GBJ Gosden
Glycon (FR)4FRJ-C Rouget
GM Hopkins (GB)9UAEJ Ramadhan
Intellogent (IRE)5FRF Chappet
Keats (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Kenway (FR)3FRF Rossi
Kick On (GB)4NORN Petersen
Lancaster House (IRE)4IREA P O’Brien
Laser Show (IRE)3UAES bin Suroor
Les Vertus (FR)4FRF-H Graffard
Lord Glitters (FR)7GBD O’Meara
Made In Italy (IRE)3GBM Botti
Matthew Flinders (GB)3GBE Walker
Maydanny (IRE)4GBM Johnston
Monument Valley (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Mythical (FR)3IREA P O’Brien
New World Tapestry (USA)3IREA P O’Brien
Nobel Prize (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Numen (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Numerian (IRE)4IREJ O’Brien
Ocean Atlantique (USA)3FRA Fabre
Order Of Australia (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Palavecino (FR)4GBB Meehan
Pogo (IRE)4GBC Hills
Port Lions (IRE)5BAHF Naas
Quest The Moon (GER)4GERS Steinberg
Raymond Tusk (IRE)5GBR Hannon
Red Verdon (USA)7GBE Dunlop
Royal Dornoch (IRE)3IREA P O’Brien
Royal Julius (IRE)7FRJ Reynier
Silence Please (IRE)3IREJ Harrington
Silver Quartz (GB)5FRF-H Graffard
Simsir (IRE)4BAHF Naas
Sinjaari (IRE)4GBW Haggas
Sir Busker (IRE)4GBW Knight
Sky Defender (GB)4GBM Johnston
Square De Luynes (FR)5NORN Petersen
Tantpispoureux (IRE)4FRF-H Graffard
Villa Rosa (FR)5FRH Devin
What A Welcome (GB)6BAHH Alhaddad
Zabeel Prince (IRE)7GBR Varian

61 entries 

22 British-trained

14 Irish-trained 

9 French-trained 

6 UAE-trained 

6 Bahrain-trained 

2 Norwegian-trained 

1 Japanese-trained 

1 German-trained

Previous articleBRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East
Next articleRotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports This Week

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East

BRAVE Combat Federation, the mixed martial arts organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa has made headlines around...
Read more
Sports This Week

Khalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and President of Bahrain Olympic...
Read more
Sports This Week

Winners Football Centre (WFC) sign MoU with AUBH

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Winners Football Centre (WFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 16, 2020, in AUBH’s 75,000...
Read more
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
Read more
Sports This Week

The aftermath of a historic night for BRAVE CF and Arab MMA

BRAVE Combat Federation’s vision of globalizing the sport started within the Arab world, which was often overseen by many other organizations, and to provide...
Read more
Sports This Week

KHK MMA dominates at BRAVE CF 41 with four huge victories

BRAVE Combat Federation hosted the first of three groundbreaking events last Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with seven bouts taking place behind closed...
Read more

MOST READ

“Bahrain Visions Forum”, Calls for Establishing UN Taskforce to Combat the Pandemic

Inside Bahrain
His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has launched an initiative to establish a task force comprising United Nations Member...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing...
Sports This Week

Khalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and President of Bahrain Olympic...
PR This Week

DailiesPods: Making Education Equitable, Affordable, & Effective During the Pandemic and Also for the Future

More than six months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, there’s still no clear way for parents to support their children’s education. Faced...
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
PR This Week

Zain partners with the 14TH edition of MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Startup competition

MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab kicks-off of the 14th edition of the Arab Startup Competition (ASC), with an online call for applications inviting...
Sports This Week

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse...
Management Principles

AI in Middle East by Dr Jassim Haji

The fast advances of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and other technologies have a huge impact on economies around the world. Modern businesses realize the significance...
PR This Week

Batelco First with National 5G Coverage in Bahrain

Batelco announced today that it has successfully activated 5G coverage across Bahrain. The 5G coverage is available in all 4 governorates and this month...
Inside Bahrain

Alba receives two major awards from Middle East Investor Relations Association

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has been honoured with two prestigious awards -- Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East

BRAVE Combat Federation, the mixed martial arts organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa has made headlines around...
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
PR This Week

BisB Wins 2020 Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Award

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently emerged as the winner of the “Bahrain Domestic Initiative of the Year for Open Banking” category from the Asian...
Tech

Google Maps’ AR directions will soon show landmarks to help orient you

Google is adding a few notable new features to Live View, the augmented reality mode of Google Maps that lets you hold your phone...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Splash Athleisure

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

food box

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the...

BRAVE CF Media Sports Middle East

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the...

Aswat

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts