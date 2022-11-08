Electronic Authorization Services now available on Bahrain.bh

- Advertisement -

If you are busy or out of the country but must carry out important government transactions, you may find it more practical to authorize someone to do it for you. You’ll be happy to know that you can now do the authorization process so quickly and easily using the recently launched Electronic Authorization services, available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the new eServices will streamline procedures, reduce transaction times, enhance privacy, and ensure documents are collected properly, saving the public time and effort.

To open an online Electronic Authorization request, visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh, access ‘Electronic Authorizations Services’ using the Advanced level eKey, and enter the required details to complete application procedures. Applicant must ensure meeting the service requirements, which include that both he/ she and the authorized persons should have Advanced level eKey access, are registered with the Government Notifications Service, and are not under 15 years of age.

The ‘Electronic Authorizations Management’ service allows you to view, save, and cancel your authorizations any time and from anywhere, while ‘Electronic Authorizations Verification’ enables government entities to verify the authenticity of authorizations.

Those who are not registered with the Government Notifications System can do so via the National Portal. Users who don’t have the Advanced level eKey can visit eKey desk at iGA’s ID card center in Isa Town or Bahrain Investors Center in Ministry of Industry & Commerce, financial harbor. Alternatively, they can use self-service kiosks available at one of the ID card centers in Isa Town or Seef mall Muharraq.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.