Elevate Your Ramadan Experience with the Best Apps Only on HUAWEI AppGallery

Ramadan marks a time of renewed faith and commitment, a time of spiritual reflection and charitable giving worldwide. With the holy month just around the corner, HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices and one of the world’s top three app marketplaces, has curated a selection of outstanding apps and games that are perfect for users looking to enhance their Ramadan experience.

HUAWEI AppGallery is home to the finest local and international apps, with a wide range of Ramadan apps among them, that cater to different user needs. These apps provide a variety of features to help users stay organized, focused, and spiritually enriched throughout the holy month. Simply launch AppGallery on your HUAWEI smartphone or tablet and download the following top-rated apps now:

Talabat – Ramadan is a special time of year, especially when you get together with family and friends for iftar and suhoor. Talabat, which has thousands of delivery restaurants, can help you find iftar combo meals, family iftar meals, and special deals from restaurants near you. It’s never been easier to order food online.

Viu – This Ramadan, viewers in the Middle East and North Africa will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy regional entertainment thanks to the popular video streaming service. Viu has a wide selection of new and Arabic content for audiences of all ages and tastes, whether they want to watch thrilling dramas or heartwarming family programming. Viu’s Ramadan lineup is not to be missed, with Egyptian and Syrian titles as well as Jordanian and Gulf entertainment.

PUBG – This first-person shooter game is one of the most popular on mobile, featuring superb graphics, intense and realistic third-person gunplay, a variety of vehicles and special events, and an ever-growing playerbase. PUBG Mobile is now available for download on the HUAWEI AppGallery for all Huawei Mobile Services-enabled devices.

MLBB – Join your friends in a brand new 5v5 MOBA battle against real human opponents, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang lets you choose your favorite heroes and form the ideal team with your fellow soldiers! Matchmaking takes 10 seconds and battles last 10 minutes.

Revenge of Sultans – AppGallery users can now join players from all over the world in this online real-time strategy game and build your own empire on the Mediterranean Sea’s shores! As a Lord in our world, you will be faced with difficult challenges and epic battles on behalf of your realm.

Bigo Live – HUAWEI AppGallery now includes the main social livestreaming platform, which is a must-have for all users. Because Ramadan is a time for spreading positivity and joy, Bigo Live encourages broadcasters to start a chain of kindness by sharing religious stories and favorite recipes, or by highlighting good deeds and acts of kindness in their community.

imo – A free, easy-to-use and fast video calling and instant messaging app that will help you stay connected with friends and family who are far away during the holy month. With support for real-time group video chats of up to 20 people, imo will become your communication hub.

Shein – The ultra-affordable online shopping platform features styles for women, men, and kids, as well as over 20,000 styles of dresses, tops, shirts, swimwear, shoes and accessories. With exclusive Ramadan collections and offers, Shein is your one-stop shop for everything trendy.

Booking.com – Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, is a fantastic time to go on vacation. The Booking.com app can help you find and reserve accommodations in some of the best places to spend your Eid al-Fitr holiday. This app is the best way to discover hotels, vacation homes, apartments, and more, with over 28 million listings to book worldwide.

From prayers, to fasting, shopping, gaming, to iftar recipes, HUAWEI AppGallery’s collection of Ramadan apps covers every aspect of the holy month. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions, with more than 580 million active users enjoying a seamless experience. The intuitive user interface makes app downloading a breeze, while the company offers unrivaled customer support. Most significantly, HUAWEI AppGallery’s cutting-edge technologies prioritize privacy and security, so users don’t have to stress about the safety of their transactions and personal data.