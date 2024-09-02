Embassy of Bangladesh in Bahrain Conducts Summer Awareness Program

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of Bangladesh in the Kingdom of Bahrain successfully organized a Summer Awareness Program for Bangladeshi workers at a construction site in the Seef area. The program was held in collaboration with the Bahraini Ministry of Labour, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The program was chaired by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy, Mr. A.K.M. Mohiuddin Kayes, with Mr. Md. Mahfujur Rahman, First Secretary of the Embassy, serving as the master of ceremonies. Distinguished guests included Mr. Hussain Al-Hussaini (Head of Awareness and Guidance Department of the Ministry of Labour), Ms. Rana Al-Ahmad (Preventive Inspection Specialist from the LMRA), and Ms. Fatima Mohammed (IOM representative).

Addressing approximately 60 construction workers, Chargé d’Affaires Kayes emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and safety during the summer months. He urged workers to adhere to government guidelines, drink adequate water, and avoid working under direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Mr. Hussain Al-Hussaini from the Ministry of Labour reiterated the need for workers to maintain hydration and follow safety protocols, including wearing appropriate protective gear. He also highlighted the ministerial decision prohibiting outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day.

The program concluded with a distribution of essential items, including thermos flasks, juice, lunch meals, and free medical care coupons to the Bangladeshi expat community in Bahrain.

This initiative underscores the Embassy’s commitment to the well-being of Bangladeshi workers in Bahrain and its efforts to promote awareness and ensure adherence to labor standards and safety regulations.