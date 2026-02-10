Embassy of India, Bahrain celebrated 77th Republic Day of India

On the occasion of 77th Republic Day of India on 26 January 2026, the national flag was unfurled by Ambassador H.E. Mr. Vinod K. Jacob in the morning followed by a Reception in the evening, which was graced by H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony in the morning which was attended by around 1000 people, began with the Ambassador offering floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob read excerpts from the address to the Nation by Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu followed by a cultural performance by Uttarakhand Society of Bahrain.

In the evening of 26 January, the Embassy hosted the Reception for 77th Republic Day of India at Crowne Plaza, Manama. H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain was the Chief Guest at the function. H.E. the Minister highlighted that Bahrain – India partnership is rooted not only in the shared perspectives and mutual interests, but also in a genuine warmth that exists between the two countries and peoples. He also stressed that Bahrain remains committed to fostering support, co-operation and friendship and looking forward to future bilateral partnership with optimism.

The event was also graced by Members of Parliament, Senior Officials of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Heads of Diplomatic Missions & Members of Diplomatic Corps, prominent businessmen, members of Bahrain Chamber and Bahrain India Society, three Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees and members of the Indian and Bahraini community. Over 400 dignitaries attended the Reception.

The Reception featured a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram performed on the flute by a young talented flute artist from Uttarakhand Society of Bahrain. This was followed by dinner which also included a dedicated corner for Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand cuisines, which are the States/UTs highlighted for the months of November 2025 – January 2026 under Embassy’s Focus State/UT initiative.