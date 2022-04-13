Embracing the spirit of Ramadan at The Gulf Hotel Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Returning in full for the first time since the Covid19 Global Pandemic, Gulf Hotel’s Khaimat Al Khaleej Ramadan Tent is set to be a welcome resumption of the traditional and much-loved experience of Ramadan – an experience that has journeyed through the hotel’s 53 years of history.

The ‘talk of the town’, Khaimat Al Khaleej opened its doors to the public on the first day of Ramadan, with its beautiful décor, live entertainment, and an extravagant buffet with live stations.

The hotel’s talented culinary team has set up an extravagant buffet, including local and international flavours. To satisfy the Khaleeji soul, the buffet offers traditional favourites like the ghouzi, meat kebabs and Arabic desserts, to name a few among many others. Those looking for international flavours, can head over to the pasta and sushi station.

For the final lap, the buffet offers an assortment of puddings, including Arabic halwa, umm ali and cheese kunafa.

Iftar will be served from sunset to 8pm daily and Ghabga from 10pm onwards. For more information, call +973 1771 3000