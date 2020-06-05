Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced.

The move comes following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services.

Emirates will operate seven weekly flights from Bahrain to Dubai, departing Dubai at 16:10 and leaving Bahrain at 17:50 pm local.

In addition to Bahrain, Emirates will also be offering flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to the following cities: Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane – taking its network to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Manila (from 11 June), Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

Customers can fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country, the company added.

The company said it has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travelers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries., the company said.