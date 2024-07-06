- Advertisement -

A Vision for Progress and Innovation

Bahraini youth are poised for remarkable achievements across diverse domains under the visionary and wise leadership of the country, reiterated Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi.

She lauded the steadfast support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the continued attention of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in nurturing the country’s young population.

She was speaking on the occasion of Arab Youth Day, marked annually on July 5. The youth sector in Bahrain has gained significant momentum, empowered by strategic initiatives and forward-thinking policies, she noted.

“Bahraini youth now occupy pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s future. Their creativity, resilience, and determination drive progress in various fields, from technology to the arts and beyond,” she said.

She also cited that the government’s clear framework prioritises the development of a promising youth generation. Rooted in their national identity, Bahraini youth are encouraged to explore their potential fully. His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, firmly believes in their capabilities. Investing in youth isn’t just an option—it’s a guarantee for Bahrain’s future prosperity and pride, she noted.

The minister also highlighted that her ministry remains committed to empowering Bahraini youth. Through targeted programs and initiatives, they prepare the next generation for the challenges ahead. Innovation, creativity, and resilience are nurtured, ensuring that Bahrain’s youth continue to excel on both national and global stages.

“Bahrain’s commitment extends beyond its borders. Collaborative efforts with fellow Arab countries strengthen the youth sector regionally. Joint initiatives and shared programs benefit Arab youth, activating their roles as builders of their nations’ futures.”

Also marking the occasion, the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Secretary General Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed highlighted the vital role of youth in societal development and Bahrain’s commitment to their empowerment. Supported by the nation’s leaders, initiatives are in place to integrate youth into shaping Bahrain’s future, he noted, adding that HH Shaikh Nasser’s strategy further empowers youth to achieve their aspirations.

He praised Bahraini and Arab youth for their achievements and encouraged continued skill development and collaboration among Arab nations to enhance youth’s role in development.