Empowering Communities Through Healthcare: ICRF’s Silver Jubilee Medical Camp

In line with its commitment to community welfare, the Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF) recently organized a medical camp for the workers of Al Riffa Construction Company. This initiative is a part of ICRF’s Silver Jubilee program, aiming to extend support to those in need through various services. The medical camp took place at their labor accommodation in Askar on Thursday, 22 February 2024.

A total of 160 workers availed themselves of thorough medical checkups and consultations provided by doctors and paramedics from KimsHealth Hospital, Al Hilal Medical Centre, and International Medical Centre (IMC).

Dr. Babu Ramachandran, Chairman of ICRF, addressed the workers about ICRF’s ongoing medical awareness campaigns and the organization’s commitment to community well-being.

Ms Masooma Al Hashmi, HR Manager and Mr. Raju Gupt, Camp Head, expressed heartfelt gratitude to ICRF for their dedication to the community and for conducting medical checkup at their camp.

All Doctors and paramedics were honored during the camp and all participating workers were provided with dinner packets following their medical checkups.