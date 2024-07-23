Empowering Tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Youth Take Centre Stage at Youth City 2030

Bahrain’s commitment to empowering its youth was underscored by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He highlighted the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports’ (SCYS) dedication to enhancing skills and capabilities. He pointed out that the commitment aimed at prioritising youth empowerment, enhancing their skills, and developing their capabilities to meet the requirements of the labour market, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to foster youth participation and development. He also commended the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for Bahraini youth.

This came in a statement by HH Shaikh Nasser on the occasion of the 13th edition of Youth City 2030, organised by the Youth Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with the Tamkeen, which opens today (July 21) at Exhibition World Bahrain, Sakhir.

HH Shaikh Nasser reiterated the importance of providing the youth with the necessary development tools. HH said that Youth City 2030, supported by SCYS, is considered one of the key initiatives that prepare young people for the future, and provides a unique experience and training for young people. He underscored the accomplishments of Youth City 2030 and highlighted the success stories of Bahraini youth across various fields as part of the initiative’s outcomes.

He called on Bahraini youth to participate in Youth City 2030 and its programmes, which were designed to develop national youth skills and competencies.

Youth City 2030 will offer 148 programmes and 4,000 training opportunities. These programmes will be divided into five categories: Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Media and Entertainment, and Sports and Health. Additionally, 73 youth projects will be showcased at the event.

Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi affirmed that Bahrain’s strategy for youth support and empowerment reflects the leadership’s vision to prioritise young people. The kingdom is committed to providing all the necessary resources to inspire and motivate the youth to achieve their goals and aspirations, she noted.

“The King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa always directs us to put forward initiatives and programmes directed at the youth sector,” she said.

“The initiatives and programmes are aimed at enabling young people to carry out their responsibilities and work to train and qualify them to join the labour market, equipped with the necessary expertise.”

The minister lauded the longstanding collaboration with Tamkeen, highlighting how it aligns with their mutual goals of supporting youth. This partnership has been instrumental in developing young people’s skills and abilities, providing training, and preparing them for the labour market.

Tamkeen’s chief executive, Maha Mofeez, expressed their ongoing commitment to supporting Youth City 2030 since its inception. She highlighted the initiative’s significant impact on enhancing the skills of promising Bahraini youth.

“We are happy to continue cooperation with the ministry to support Youth City 2030 due to its effective role in enhancing youth skills,” she said.

“The event witnessed many success stories of its graduates who were able to achieve distinguished achievements and projects, thanks to the experience they gained as a result of their participation in intensive training programmes that enabled them to obtain knowledge in various fields. It contributes to expanding the horizons of knowledge of Bahraini youth and motivating them to contribute effectively in employing the advanced skills and knowledge they acquire to leave a positive mark on the national economy.”

She added that Tamkeen will continue supporting purposeful youth projects that contribute to achieving its strategic goals.

“We will continue to support youth projects that achieve our strategic goals based on supporting Bahraini individuals and making them the first choice for employment by providing them with the necessary knowledge and training to suit the needs of the labour market,” said Ms Mofeez.

“This is in addition to interest in increasing awareness regarding entrepreneurship and consolidating entrepreneurial values in youth. This contributes to preparing young entrepreneurs capable of enhancing the kingdom’s comprehensive development process by providing innovative projects and initiatives capable of creating more promising career opportunities for Bahraini youth.”