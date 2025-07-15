Enhanced interface redesign, AI-powered search, and statistical calendar launched

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced the launch of new features on the Bahrain Open Data Portal (data.gov.bh). The new features come in line with the directives of His Excellency General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information Technology and Communication (MCICT), to streamline access to reliable data and enriching the user journey.

iGA Deputy Chief Executive of Operations & Governance Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al-Mutawa stated that these enhancements support the national efforts to boost government performance and align with the Government Plan’s goals, particularly in improving data systems and accessibility. The enhancements empower decision-makers in facilitating policy and strategy development while enabling researchers, academics, entrepreneurs, and institutions to access accurate and trusted data efficiently.

Key enhancements include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve data search functionality through AI-driven search, enabling users to find relevant data faster and with greater accuracy.

The portal’s interface has been redesigned to improve navigation and user experience. Moreover, the new “Statistical Reports” page allows users to view and download previous statistics in their original formats (PDF, Excel), providing more accessibility for research and analysis while supporting transparency.

iGA highlighted the new “Statistical Calendar,” which provides a schedule of upcoming data releases to help users plan their research and analysis. A “Keyboard Navigation” feature has also been introduced, allowing users, including those with special needs, to access all portal functions using keyboard controls.

The homepage now includes a responsive top banner compatible with all smart devices, displaying dynamic data visuals and links to detailed content in both languages (Arabic and English).

Reflecting the iGA’s commitment to public engagement, a “User Ratings and Feedback” feature allows users to rate datasets by usefulness, accuracy, and relevance, and submit general feedback to help continuously improve data quality.

The Bahrain Open Data Portal, launched by the iGA, provides unrestricted, free access to a wide range of datasets, covering topics like population, consumer prices, and more, without the need for registration.

According to the latest statistics, the open data portal hosts approximately 454 datasets. Among the most accessed are population data with over 36,000 downloads, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock data with more than 9,000, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data with over 9,000, and both the quarterly Business Confidence Index and import data with over 8,000 downloads each.