Enjoy a Winter Wonderland Paradise at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

This season The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain unveils a winter wonderland paradise of grand festivities at the 20-acre luxury beachfront resort, December 1-January 7. Traveling families and couples can enjoy a variety of unique holiday experiences—from festive-set dining menus,Grand Christmas Brunch on December 25 to New Year’s Eve “Back to the 80’s celebration.

The full line-up of festive season programing at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, include:

FESTIVE OFFERS

Festive Afternoon Tea

December 1 – 31, 3 pm – 7 pm

Lobby Lounge and Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Teatime at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Winter Wonderland is always a grand affair and the festive season makes it more special. Enjoy traditional scones and pastries with your favorite tea variety complemented by a selection of festive treat. Bubbly options available at Ritz Gourmet Lounge only.

Price: BHD 25-29

Gourmet Takeaways

November 24 – December 31

The Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Choose from a selection of festive cakes and goodies to celebrate the season. Takeaway roasted turkey and roast beef family-style meals are available starting at BHD 119 for up to 6 persons. Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance.

CHRISTMAS OFFERS

Grand Christmas Brunch

December 25, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Grand Foyer

Get excited for a festive celebration of culinary delights highlighting their chefs’ most fabulous creations. The grand occasion elevates with live musical entertainment, festive activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Price: Adult BHD 55, select beverages; Child BHD 25, soft beverages, ages 5 – 12.

Christmas Joy Package

Available December 24 and 25, create everlasting memories with your loved ones and enjoy exclusive rates this festive season with a vacation complemented by their Grand Christmas Brunch.

Price: Starting from BHD 175++ per night.

NEWS YEAR’S CELEBRATION

NEW YEAR’S EVE: BACK TO THE 80’s

December 31, 8 pm – 2 am

Al Noor Ballroom

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style as we go “Back to the 80’s” and welcome 2020 with an exciting yet sophisticated evening full of enchanting performances and extraordinary culinary presentations. Includes gala dinner, open buffet until 11:30 pm and select beverages until 12:30 am. Light bites and beverages are available afterwards on a cash basis.

Price: BHD 95 per adult*; BHD 25 per child, ages 5 – 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY BRUNCH

January 1, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

La Med

Celebrate the New Year in style and enjoy a festive buffet of international specialties at La Med. Be entertained by the sounds of La Med’s musical duo as you enjoy the first day of the New Year with family and friends.

For information or to reserve, dial +973 1758 6499

Price: BHD 30, soft beverages

BHD 38, selected beverages

BHD 18, ages 5 – 12

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROOM PACKAGE

Staring from BHD 220 per night

December 31, celebrate New Year’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain and enjoy exclusive rates along with evening festivities at the resort, including their New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner.

