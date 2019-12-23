Monday, December 23, 2019
The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland Paradise at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

This season The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain unveils a winter wonderland paradise of grand festivities at the 20-acre luxury beachfront resort, December 1-January 7. Traveling families and couples can enjoy a variety of unique holiday experiences—from festive-set dining menus,Grand Christmas Brunch on December 25  to  New Year’s Eve “Back to the 80’s celebration.

The full line-up of festive season programing at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, include:

FESTIVE OFFERS

Festive Afternoon Tea

December 1 – 31, 3 pm – 7 pm

Lobby Lounge and Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Teatime at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Winter Wonderland is always a grand affair and the festive season makes it more special. Enjoy traditional scones and pastries with your favorite tea variety complemented by a selection of festive treat. Bubbly options available at Ritz Gourmet Lounge only.

Price: BHD 25-29

Gourmet Takeaways

November 24 – December 31

The Ritz Gourmet Lounge

Choose from a selection of festive cakes and goodies to celebrate the season. Takeaway roasted turkey and roast beef family-style meals are available starting at BHD 119 for up to 6 persons. Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance.

CHRISTMAS OFFERS

Grand Christmas Brunch

December 25, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Grand Foyer

Get excited for a festive celebration of culinary delights highlighting their chefs’ most fabulous creations. The grand occasion elevates with live musical entertainment, festive activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Price: Adult BHD 55, select beverages; Child BHD 25, soft beverages, ages 5 – 12.

Christmas Joy Package

Available December 24 and 25, create everlasting memories with your loved ones and enjoy exclusive rates this festive season with a vacation complemented by their Grand Christmas Brunch.

Price: Starting from BHD 175++ per night.

NEWS YEAR’S CELEBRATION

NEW YEAR’S EVE: BACK TO THE 80’s

December 31, 8 pm – 2 am

Al Noor Ballroom

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style as we go “Back to the 80’s” and welcome 2020 with an exciting yet sophisticated evening full of enchanting performances and extraordinary culinary presentations. Includes gala dinner, open buffet until 11:30 pm and select beverages until 12:30 am. Light bites and beverages are available afterwards on a cash basis.

Price: BHD 95 per adult*; BHD 25 per child, ages 5 – 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY BRUNCH

January 1, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

La Med

Celebrate the New Year in style and enjoy a festive buffet of international specialties at La Med. Be entertained by the sounds of La Med’s musical duo as you enjoy the first day of the New Year with family and friends.

For information or to reserve, dial +973 1758 6499

Price: BHD 30, soft beverages

BHD 38, selected beverages

BHD 18, ages 5 – 12

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROOM PACKAGE

Staring from BHD 220 per night

December 31, celebrate New Year’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain and enjoy exclusive rates along with evening festivities at the resort, including their New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner.

All event prices and room packages are in Bahrain Dinars and subject to 10% service charge and 10% government levy.

For more information and reservations,
please call (800) 00995, or
(+973) 1758 0000 or visit ritzcarlton.com/bahrain

Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

Previous articleApple open-sources HomeKit tools to speed up smart home push
Next articleBRAVE CF visionary Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa to attend Saudi Arabia show

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Al Zayani Investments enters in to the Food and Beverage Industry with Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee, the iconic UK-based coffee shop company, and Al Zayani Investments Group, announced a new franchise partnership. The newly established Al Zayani Investments...
Read more
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
Read more
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
Read more

MOST READ

Al Zayani Investments enters in to the Food and Beverage Industry with Costa Coffee

PR This Week
Costa Coffee, the iconic UK-based coffee shop company, and Al Zayani Investments Group, announced a new franchise partnership. The newly established Al Zayani Investments...
Read more
PR This Week

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. ...
PR This Week

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced the arrival of two cruise ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima on December 11th, carrying more than...
iGA

Submit Your Sanitary Connections Request on Bahrain.bh

If you’re a property owner, you’ll be happy to know that the process of applying for sanitary connections is now much easier than before:...
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
PR This Week

CBB launches a new liquidity management tool (Single binding Wa’ad) for the Islamic retail banks

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting liquidity managment for Islamic retail banks, the Central Bank of...
iGA

iGA Dedicates 195 Radio Frequencies to FIA WEC Race

The Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) Wireless Licensing, Frequency & Monitoring Directorate provided and managed 195 radio frequencies within various bands as part of...
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer...
Yoga

Anandamaya Kosha

As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as...
Tech

Apple open-sources HomeKit tools to speed up smart home push

Apple is open-sourcing some of its smart home tools to “accelerate the development” of the new smart home standard announced by industry leaders ....
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
PR This Week

AUBH Celebrates Inaugural National Day with Series of Festivities and Support of Local Initiatives

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) today marked its first Bahrain National Day, since the University’s opening last September. AUBH held a festival of...
PR This Week

Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines in Codeshare Partnership

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – and SriLankan Airlines - the national carrier of Sri Lanka - have...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Use the reset button by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

How to prolong your manicure

Amazing Tips & Tricks to Make Your Manicure Last!

The Three Koshas, Neelanjana Bharadwaj

The Three Doshas in Yoga

BRAVE CF Saudi Arabia Show

BRAVE CF visionary Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa to attend...