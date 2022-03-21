Entities’ support to International Endurance Championship valued

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and Honorary President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed that the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa always constitute a beacon that illuminates the paths of progress towards building a strong sports movement capable of highlighting Bahrain’s potentials in external forums.

Shaikh Nasser praised His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s interest and support to this sport.

His highness honored all entities that support the International Endurance Championship.

He praised the entities’ support that contributed to the advancement of endurance sport,and to the complete success of the championship and is an incentive for all participating stables and jockeys.