Entry procedures via Bahrain International Airport updated

The Civil Aviation Affairs has announced that an update of the entry procedures via Bahrain International Airport will take effect on June 25th, 2021. The move is in line with the directives of the Executive Committee and the recommendation of the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the new regulations, all passengers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain, aged 6 or above, have to present an approved (PCR) test certificate with a (QR Code) before boarding the plane. The test has to be undergone 48 hours before departure for passengers authorized to enter the kingdom and who are coming from countries on the red list. Passengers coming from countries that are not on the red list have to undergo the PCR test 72 hours before departure.

According to the new update, all passengers from all countries must undergo the PCR test again upon arrival in the Kingdom of Bahrain and on the 10th day after arrival. The cost of the tests can be paid through BeAware Bahrain application in addition to the platforms at the airport which permit to pay in cash or electronically by credit cards. It has also been decided to limit the issuance of visit visas upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport to those coming from the countries that are allowed to obtain them according to the procedures for visit visas to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Civil Aviation Affairs noted that the precautionary quarantine will continue to be applied for ten days for all travelers coming from the countries listed on the red list and all unvaccinated travelers aged 6 years and above. The precautionary quarantine can take place in the passengers’ homes or places designated for isolation that are licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

The entry of travelers coming from the countries listed on the red list (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam) will continue to be suspended on all flights, including those coming from those countries who will enter the kingdom temporarily, with the exception of citizens and holders of valid residence visas in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The exception also includes travelers coming from countries that are not listed on the red list.

1 – Among the requirements of the precautionary quarantine and PCR test before boarding the plane: Vaccinated passengers having certificates approved by the countries whose vaccination certificates have been approved according to the decision of the Minister of Health, or mutual agreements signed to recognize vaccination certificates.

2 – Among the precautionary quarantine requirements: Vaccinated passengers who hold vaccination certificates issued by the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.