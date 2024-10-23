Epix Cinemas Launches “Moving Mountains” Campaign to Promote Men’s Health

- Advertisement -

Epix Cinemas announced the launch of the Moving Mountains Campaign, a comprehensive 40-day health and fitness challenge aimed at motivating men over 30 to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

This initiative offers a transformative experience through weekly activities such as yoga, walking, jogging, and workouts. Participants will also benefit from free medical check-ups, where their BMI (Body Mass Index) will be recorded. Throughout the challenge, progress will be closely monitored, with participants judged on their BMI improvement by the end of the campaign.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Dar Al Shifa Hospital, UFC Gym & Oral B the Moving Mountains Campaign also includes educational health seminars, offering valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, participants will receive free training sessions to help them stay on track and maintain their fitness journey beyond the campaign.

“We’re thrilled to launch this campaign to inspire men over 30 to make their health a priority,” said Mr Sujay Uchil, Executive Director of Epix Cinemas.

The Launch program was attended by Officials from MOH, Mr Hatim Dadabhai – Managing Director of Dadabhai Holdings, Mr Juzer Rupawala – Director of LuLu Group International, Mr Sujay Uchil – Executive Director of Epix Cinemas, Mr Manoj Bahuleyan – Group Marketing Head of Epix Cinemas, Mr Mohammed Rajul – Head of Marketing at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, Mrs Rasheeda Mohammed Ali – Director of Dar Al Shifa Hospital, Mr Warren Mescht – General Manager UFC Gym, Mr Vignesh Chellamuthu – Head of Sales Yaquby Distributor and Ms Dee Mittal – Yoga Guru & Life Coach.

The ‘Transformer of the Year’ award will be given to the participant who shows the most significant BMI improvement, based on pre- and post-campaign assessments.

Men over 30 are invited to register before November 1st at movingmountain.online to embark on this life-changing journey.