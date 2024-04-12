EPIX Cinemas win truly international 2024 Global Rebrand100 Awards

- Advertisement -

Epix cinema’s new brand, created in partnership with strategic brand consultancy Unisono, recently picked up a highly prestigious international Gold (Distinction) at the 2024 Global Rebrand100 Awards in New York.



Rebrand 100 awards are recognised as the world’s most respected award in the field of rebranding, with participation by leading global branding agencies. Rebrand 100 recognised Epix’s brand excellence in a highly competitive contest against some of the best rebrands from around the world. Rebrand 100 runs every 2 years and only selects the top 100 rebrands globally – Rebrand only awards the best of the best.

The award recognises the brand’s new strategy and innovative visual identity, which is helping communicate the Cinema’s bold new direction. Epix Managing Director, Hatim Dadabai said of the recent award, “Given the public profile of Dana Mall’s cineplex, we needed an expert partner we could trust to deliver this project. Unisono, with their award-winning reputation was the perfect collaborative partner and has proved to be as strategic and creative in equal measure. This international award is highly significant and recognises our world class standards. The rebrand helped us create the right perception with our audiences and business partners and is proving it capability to empower our new strategic direction for the cinema.”

“We were already familiar with Unisono’s expertise and the quality and creativity of their work so selecting them as our partner was the obvious choice. The results from our collaboration continue to pay dividends – we now have a globally recognised brand to match our world class cinematic facilities – investing in creating a truly world-class brand is helping us maximise ROI”.

“We love movies so working on an exciting new cinema brand was a role we felt destined to play. Our collaboration with Dadabai and Epix has resulted in a truly epic brand and monumental award. Rebrand is seen as the Oscars of our industry – we could not be happier”. Said Liam Farrell, Creative Director at Unisono.

The award-winning work was the result of a successful project between Dadabai and the region’s most highly awarded strategic branding consultancy, Unisono. With 147 international branding and creative awards to date Unisono’s collaboration with leading businesses like Dadabai is helping put Bahrain’s creative industry on the global map.