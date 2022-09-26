eServices on Bahrain.bh to support your marriage journey !

- Advertisement -

If you’re a newlywed or planning to get married soon, then the eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh, and eGovernment App store Bahrain.bh/apps will help you streamline many marriage procedures, eliminating the need to visit government service centers in-person.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the iGA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs & Awqaf, the ‘Marriage Authorized officials directory “’ provides access to a list of marriage officials and judges specializing in registering marriage contracts. Once a name or area is entered, the browser will automatically display the authorized marriage official contact information. The ‘Marriage Contract Terms and Conditions’ eService provides information on required documents, and ‘Request Marriage Contract Notarization’ allows electronic verification of personal details by relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Health and the iGA’s Population Registry.

It is very important to update the status personal information and home address after getting married this can be done via ‘Update Civil Record Details’, available as part of the ID Card eServices and ‘Address Services’ which is important as many addresses are linked to government services such as subsidies for electricity and water through “Service Reconnection Request” & “Move-in Request” eServices, meat subsidy, social allowances., municipalities, education, health, and others.

For those interested in housing services and housing finance from the Ministry of Housing, they can easily submit their applications and complete all application process online via the National Portal Bahrain.bh.

In case of residence rental, whether for an apartment or a house, families can use the ‘Lease Contract Services’, available as part of other rent eServices on the Portal which is essential for registering the lease contract and for other government services such as re-connecting EWA service to the residence. They can also view previously registered contracts to ensure all rights remain protected and streamline legal procedures in case of any future disputes with their landlord.

Newlyweds wishing to travel can download the ‘Wejhaty’ app available via bahrain.bh/apps and avail of other eServices such as registering their flights, finding information on the Kingdom’s embassies, and more.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.