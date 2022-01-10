ESG Roadmap on track for Alba

Listen to this article now

Alba is getting closer to realise the full potential of our ESG goals, especially when it comes to Waste Management, with the Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant in full operational swing to produce HiCal, as stated the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, during the opening of the Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant in early December 2021.

Built over 26,000 square meters with an annual capacity to treat 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes of SPL, Alba’s SPL Treatment Plant is the first-of-its kind in the Region. Alba has relied on the Australian-based Regain as the technology provider for this facility. Now that SPL Treatment Plant is in operations, Alba will ensure to fully destruct the hazardous waste present in SPL, generated from smelting operations, following which the final product could be used in the construction and cement industries.

Adding further, Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

“This Project represents a tangible and a real progress, not only in addressing our commitment as well as stakeholders’ interests to reduce and recycle waste but also in transforming SPL into a value-added product and creating sustainable value in a circular economy.

Our ESG roadmap, to be published in February 2022, will further address Alba’s needs and must-do-initiatives in its pursuit to embrace our nation’s Environmental & Carbon reduction’s objectives under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to reach net zero by 2060.”