etisalat by e& Launches New Business Post Paid Plans with Productivity Tools

- Advertisement -

Stay connected and productive with new Business Postpaid mobile plans

Free daily data for Zoom, Microsoft teams & emails

etisalat by e& today announced the revamp of its business mobile plans to meet customers’ evolving needs in the changing business ecosystem with more data and other benefits than ever before at no additional charge.

Business First Plus and Business Xtreme are plans designed to meet the growing demand for data businesses where customers enjoy increased data allowances, enabling them to stay connected and productive wherever they go. As the hybrid working environment becomes more prevalent, with more employees working outside the office using collaborative work tools, the new plans will add immense value to small businesses, enterprise and government customers.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e& UAE said: “The evolution of business plans is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with innovative and value driven products and services. At etisalat by e&, we understand that our customers need more data to stay connected and productive in today’s fast-paced world. These plans are designed to provide our customers with the data they need for no additional charge on the most frequently used apps for collaboration like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and emails. With the new plans, customers can enjoy seamless connectivity with non-stop data and stay productive wherever they go.”

Business First Plus comprises high-performing, affordable plans designed specifically for business needs, offering huge data allowances, local, international and CUG minutes, Flexi SMS, and the unique Carryforward feature, which enables customers to carry all unused local and international minutes across three months.

- Advertisement -

Business Xtreme is a suite of plans designed to give customers more power with unlimited local and international minutes, huge data allowances, roaming data, and flexi SMS, among many other benefits.

etisalat by e&’s existing valued customers will be able to experience these new features on their current plans. They can enjoy the new set of add-ons available with flexible payment options of one, six and 12 months starting as low as AED 15.

For more information on the plans please visit etisalat by e& | Mobile Plans