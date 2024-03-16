eTraffic: All you need in one app!

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of GCC Traffic Week and the month of Ramadan the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) reminds the public about the convenient and user-friendly traffic eServices available to citizens and residents in Bahrain. Through the collaborative efforts with the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), Ministry of Oil and United Insurance Company the eTraffic app, gives users access to a variety of essential functions from the comfort of their homes avoiding traffic and saving their time. It provides vehicles such as a car, motor bike and bus owners with a seamless platform to effortlessly handle a diverse range of services.

It includes the vehicle owner with various eServices, including ‘My Traffic Record’, which showcases the users’ details, ‘Update Contact Details’, and ‘Quick Services’ which allows users to conveniently settle traffic contraventions, renew vehicle registrations, and renew driving licenses. The app also provides an easy and paperless approach for users to report their accidents through the “Traffic Accidents Services” only when there is an agreement between all parties and no injuries.

Additional services provided by the app include a ‘Speed Cameras Locator’ to identify the locations of speed cameras, a ‘Traffic & Inspection centres Locator’ to find the nearest inspection centre for vehicle examinations saving your time in Ramadan , ‘King Fahad Causeway Insurance’ jointly provided with the United Insurance Company, “Vehicle Authorization for King Fahad Causeway” offered in collaboration with Directorate of Traffic (GDT), ‘Fuel Services locator ‘ along you to find the closest fuel station closet to the user helping to reduce traffic, and other ‘Related Services’ such as driving school services, issuance of international driving licenses, and traffic certificates.

Furthermore, the ‘Traffic and Inspection centres Locator’ feature is particularly useful for individuals to locate the nearest authorized private vehicle inspection centre for conveniently process the inspection of vehicles that are 5 years old and above. Once vehicle has been successfully inspected, it can be registered online through bahrain.bh or through the App.

- Advertisement -

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.