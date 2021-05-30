Euro Motors buys back Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles at the highest guaranteed market value

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is now introducing a new campaign inviting its customers to sell their Jaguar Land Rover vehicles at the best-guaranteed market value or to trade-in their current car to acquire a new luxury vehicle. Additionally, direct purchase for vehicle option is also available through the period of this campaign.

With the aim of simplifying the purchasing process, Euro Motors offers its customers to send in photographs and videos of their Jaguar or Land Rover by WhatsApp or email along with their model number to fast track steps. After an initial assessment, customers are asked to bring in their vehicles for a more detailed evaluation matching the highest guaranteed market value. Customers can then sell their vehicle at the best price to Euro Motors, trade-in their vehicle in against another model, as well as the option of direct purchase of their vehicles.

Under the features of this exciting campaign, all the vehicles are evaluated by a dedicated team of Jaguar Land Rover trained sales representatives and technicians using the newest technologies and genuine parts only. After 165 mechanical, electrical, and body points’ checks as well as full vehicle refurbishment, they are then sold into the APPROVED pre-owned vehicles’ programme. Available at Euro Motors showroom, all APPROVED vehicles have low to reasonable mileage counts and have undergone road tests conducted by a team of technicians to ensure Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are reliable and road ready. Furthermore, the vehicles are equipped with a minimum 2-year warranty and 2-year 24/7 roadside assistance, a certified mileage, and a history check.

Commenting on the thrilling campaign, Euro Motors Assistant General Manager, Andi Woolley said: “At Euro Motors we aim to maintain a high standard of customer satisfaction as well as providing the best luxury vehicles and reliable easy access service as we promise to give nothing but the best in terms of offers and services. Our customers can now sell or trade-in their used vehicle easily for a new luxury Jaguar or Land Rover at Euro Motors.”

Customers can view Jaguar APPROVED models on here, and Land Rover APPROVED models on here.