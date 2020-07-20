Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, gives back to its loyal customers by offering massive discounts of BD 3,000 on the iconic Range Rover Sport 300 PS as well as a complimentary 5-year service and warranty package, for a limited time only.

From sheer driving pleasure to fuel economy and refinement, the Range Rover Sport 300 PS is now available for BD 34,900, offering a great opportunity for the Range Rover Sport enthusiasts to upgrade to the new SUV, which was previously available at BD 37,900.

Infusing two extraordinary qualities, off-road driving and luxury performance, the Range Rover Sport 300 PS is one of Land Rover’s most sophisticated SUVs to date.

The 300 PS is powered with a Dynamic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control and premium LED headlights with signature DRL, engineered to deliver an exhilarating drive. The car includes a 14-way powered front seats, ambient interior lighting with grained leather seats. The other feature which enhances the luxury and seamless connectivity of the car include the Interactive Driver Display allowing the driver to receive and project driving information, entertainment, and safety data. The Range Rover Sport 300 PS now combines pleasure, fuel economy and refinement in balanced proportions.

Elaborating on the summer campaign, Mr. Stephen Lay, General Manager of Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover said, “Customer satisfaction is our top priority, which inspires us to consistently explore opportunities and occasions in line with their evolving needs. This is one such initiative, giving our customers a chance to discover our award-winning SUVs including the iconic Range Rover Sport with its dynamic, powerful stance delivering a breath-taking performance and an enhanced driving experience.”

Customers can get more details on the discounts and complimentary services by contacting the Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover showroom on 17460460 or visiting their facility in Sitra. They can also visit the website at https://www.landroverbahrain.com/ or https://www.jaguar-bahrain.com/ or follow the latest posts about Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain or on Instagram at @emlandroverbahrain.