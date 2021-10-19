Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain launches “WE ARE THINKING PINK!” initiative

Listen to this article now

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover hosted a breast cancer awareness session to its employees in collaboration with Bahrain Specialist Hospital as part of their “We are Thinking Pink!” initiative. The event which was organized for Jaguar Land Rover female employees was held at Euro Motors showroom on 13th October 2021.

- Advertisement -

Euro Motors organized this session as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility’s efforts to further educate female employees about this common disease which coincide with the breast cancer awareness month. During this session, an oncologist from Bahrain Specialist Hospital shed light on breast cancer and its possible treatment, through an interactive educational presentation that includes risk factors, warning signs and early detection tips.

Furthermore, the oncologist urged all females to conduct a routine check-up given that it is the only way to detect this disease in early stages, in which the recovery rate would be higher. Educational materials were distributed to provide more information and health tips. Following the session, Bahrain Specialist Hospital scheduled a screening for all Euro Motor’s female employees.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley said:” At Euro Motors, our employee’s health and well-being are our top priority, we continue to find ways to support them through hosting various health related sessions as part of our global CSR approach. These lectures are organized to empower and educate employees about breast health as well as to encourage our female employees to conduct regular check-ups”.

He further added: “We would like to take this opportunity and extend our appreciation to Bahrain Specialist Hospital represented by its outstanding medical team for organizing yet another successful event. We feel proud to host this session every year to further support this noble cause.”

It is worth noting that Euro Motors organizes several health-related activities as part of its corporate social responsibility program that promote common health issues and diseases to further extend its support to its employees and the community at large.