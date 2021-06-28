Euro Motors launches a special summer promotion on Jaguar’s spare parts and accessories

Listen to this article now

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, launched a special summer promotion on Jaguar’s genuine spare parts and accessories. The offer includes brake discs and brake pads at discounted prices.

The summer promotion which will last until the end of September will offer an unbeatable discount on Jaguar’s brake discs and brake pads. Additionally, the special promotion includes A/C check-up get your vehicle ready for summer plus complimentary vehicle health check as well as a discount on lifestyle accessories.

Customers can now book their services appointment online on Jaguar Land Rover websites www.jaguar-bahrain.com & www.landroverbahrain.com through simple easy steps ensuring smooth and easy customer journey.

The summer promotion includes a discounted price as the below table:

Model Type of service Retail price Special offer Jaguar F-Pace Jaguar F-PACE Front and Rear Brake discs and Brake Pads BHD 750 BHD 549 Jaguar XF Jaguar XF Front and Rear Brake discs and Brake Pads BHD 587 BHD 349 Jaguar/Land Rover all models AC check-up plus comprehensive vehicle health check BD 20 Jaguar / Land Rover all models Lifestyle accessories 20% discount

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley says: “At Euro Motors we are continuously looking to provide the best services and solutions to our dear customers with affordable prices. Our special promotion is designed to generate awareness about genuine parts which ensure reliability and safety, and we invite our customers to take advantage of the special promotion”.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.