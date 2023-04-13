Euro Motors launches the new BMW XM in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Euro Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Bahrain, has launched the BMW XM in the Kingdom, representing a fresh interpretation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) created out of the ground-breaking fusion of the high-performance BMW M and progressive plug-in hybrid technology.

The first BMW M original since the BMW M1, the all-new BMW XM is the automotive group’s latest offering in celebration of BMW M’s 50th anniversary, featuring the newly developed M HYBRID drive system, an extravagant design and progressive luxury ambi-ence. Ideally suited for the terrain and the driving conditions in the Kingdom, the BMW XM comes with 4WD Sand mode, conceived specifically for navigating terrain on and off the road.

1 of 3

Commenting on the launch, David McGoldrick, General Manager at Euro Motors, said: “We are excited to bring to Bahrain one of BMW’s latest and most remarkable creations in the world of Sports Activity Vehicles, the BMW XM. This model brings together the ground-breaking fusion of the BMW M high performance and the new plug-in hybrid Drive System technology. The extraordinary performance and power of the BMW XM are per-fect for navigating our natural terrain. We are confident that the BMW XM will exceed our customers’ expectations in terms of power, performance and luxury.”

The M HYBRID drive system in the BMW XM delivers an overall output 653 hp and is un-derpinned by a high-revving V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology. The 4.4-litre engine is assisted by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, delivering a maximum overall torque of 800 Nm.

- Advertisement -

The BMW XM sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, accompanied by an energy-charged soundtrack amplified by hexagonal dual tailpipes arranged one above the other for the first time on a BMW M model. Uniquely, the BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in a collaboration with Hollywood music legend Hans Zimmer creates a suitable backing track for the electric motor’s power delivery.

To receive more information on the BMW XM or other BMW M models, please visit one Euro Motors showroom or the website.