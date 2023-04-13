Euro Motors launches the new BMW XM in Bahrain

Euro Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Bahrain, has launched the BMW XM in the Kingdom, representing a fresh interpretation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) created out of the ground-breaking fusion of the high-performance BMW M and progressive plug-in hybrid technology.
The first BMW M original since the BMW M1, the all-new BMW XM is the automotive group’s latest offering in celebration of BMW M’s 50th anniversary, featuring the newly developed M HYBRID drive system, an extravagant design and progressive luxury ambi-ence. Ideally suited for the terrain and the driving conditions in the Kingdom, the BMW XM comes with 4WD Sand mode, conceived specifically for navigating terrain on and off the road.
Commenting on the launch, David McGoldrick, General Manager at Euro Motors, said: “We are excited to bring to Bahrain one of BMW’s latest and most remarkable creations in the world of Sports Activity Vehicles, the BMW XM. This model brings together the ground-breaking fusion of the BMW M high performance and the new plug-in hybrid Drive System technology. The extraordinary performance and power of the BMW XM are per-fect for navigating our natural terrain. We are confident that the BMW XM will exceed our customers’ expectations in terms of power, performance and luxury.”
The M HYBRID drive system in the BMW XM delivers an overall output 653 hp and is un-derpinned by a high-revving V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology. The 4.4-litre engine is assisted by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, delivering a maximum overall torque of 800 Nm.
The BMW XM sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, accompanied by an energy-charged soundtrack amplified by hexagonal dual tailpipes arranged one above the other for the first time on a BMW M model. Uniquely, the BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in a collaboration with Hollywood music legend Hans Zimmer creates a suitable backing track for the electric motor’s power delivery.
To receive more information on the BMW XM or other BMW M models, please visit one Euro Motors showroom or the website.