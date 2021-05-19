Euro Motors reveals the latest Jaguar Land Rover Models at The Avenues

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in Bahrain, reveals its spectacular line-up of 6 Jaguar Land Rover models in the Kingdom exclusively at The Avenues from the 19th to 23rd of May.

Euro Motors’ wide range of iconic Jaguar and Land Rover models which offer luxury, refinement, versatility and durability to suit every customer’s individual lifestyle, driving style and personal taste. Customers have the opportunity to explore the impressive line-up of the New Range Rover Evoque and New Range Rover Sport SVR and the new Land Rover Defender 90 as well as the Jaguar’s dynamic suite comprises the New Jaguar F‑Pace, New Jaguar E‑Pace and New Jaguar F‑Type.

The sophisticated new Jaguar F-TYPE features a perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful vehicle, now more distinctive than ever. It has won 181 global awards to date, including World Car Design of the Year. The Jaguar F-TYPE range offers an unrivalled capability in motorsport starting from BHD 25,337. Jaguar’s sports car lineage spans more than 73 years, beginning with the XK 120. The new F-TYPE features bold a new grille and a long, muscular clamshell bonnet with signature power bulge and air vents.

The new Jaguar F-TYPE has a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder 300 PS Turbo Charged Petrol with an acceleration that rapid and progressive and an immediate response. Complementing the 11-core paint colors, customers can choose from 15 exclusive colours in the SVO Premium Palette, each one meticulously designed by Special Vehicle Operations.

Additionally, systems have been upgraded when it comes to navigation, music and electronics. The Touch Pro and infotainment system was also enhanced to better suit our customer needs. Our Jaguar designs have been redefined and the Land Rover are still the most iconic SUV’s when it comes to luxury and performance.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley says: “Euro Motors is constantly working on bringing our models closer to our loyal customers and making sure there is a 2-way communication stream, as customer satisfaction is our main goal. We encourage customers to visit The Avenues mall to have an exclusive view of our latest models which is also designed for families and individuals”.

Customers can also book a test drive for the luxurious vehicles which include the new Defender 90, at the mini showroom station at The Avenues Mall. Moreover, customers visiting the mini showroom will offer a feel of how the Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover showroom at sitra and what their experience would be, this comes as part of Euro Motors efforts to come closer to its loyal customers.

The Mini showroom follows the Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover guidelines and will have the latest merchandise for new 2021 Land Rover line includes the Lifestyle Collection, the Above and Beyond Collection and the Heritage Collection. Similarly, the new 2021 Jaguar line includes the Lifestyle Collection and the Heritage Collection.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover has a long waiting list on all their models yet ensure that customers get a chance to enjoy and book for a test drive. The Mini Showroom offers tablets that allow customers to configurate their dream vehicle along with an expert on-ground to help them order their vehicle on spot.

Furthermore, guaranteeing that customers continue to receive the ultimate satisfaction long after their purchase, Euro Motors offers expert care from trained technicians, using only genuine Land Rover parts for quality and reliability.

With customer-focused initiatives and a comprehensive range of services and support, Euro Motors ensures that Jaguar and Land Rover always deliver the absolute best performance and capability.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.