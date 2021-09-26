Evaluate Your Experience with Government Service Centers Easily

Listen to this article now

National efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus have had a significant positive impact, thanks to most government services now being offered online. As Bahrain gets ready for a post-COVID-19 return to normalcy, government service centers are now welcoming customers who need to conduct certain transactions in person. To ensure that your experience at each center remains the best it can be, make sure to offer your evaluation and feedback on the center’s offerings and the agent who served you via the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) app.

- Advertisement -

Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the Tawasul app allows service center visitors to rate facilities, services, agents, and any other part of their experience quickly and easily by scanning QR Codes clearly displayed at each center. Before leaving, simply open the Tawasul app and select the ‘Evaluating Government Service Centers’ feature. Then capture the QR code, available on printed materials and boards around you, and submit your feedback to the short survey questions.

Feedback received through the app is collected and used as part of the centers’ continuous development process, to improve their service quality and performance and contribute to higher levels of customer satisfaction.

To download the Tawasul app, please visit the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh., or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.