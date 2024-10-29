- Advertisement -

Bahrain Launches Campaign to Promote Water Recycling and Sustainability

Bahrain has launched a national campaign titled “Sustainable Water” under the theme “Every Drop Has a Story,” aimed at raising institutional and community awareness on the importance of water recycling and sustainability.



Spearheaded by Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, the campaign is a collaborative effort between the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Attending the launch were Works Minister Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj and Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan.

Dr Bin Dainah emphasised the significance of pioneering community initiatives in environmental awareness, highlighting water recycling as a key pillar for sustainable development, preservation of Bahrain’s strategic water reserves, and ensuring sustainability for future generations. He noted that Bahrain’s National Water Strategy (2021-2030) reflects the government’s commitment to its 2023-2026 programme, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. The strategy promotes integrated water resource management, efficient water use, wastewater treatment, and innovative solutions to improve water consumption efficiency.

The “Sustainable Water” campaign includes various programmes, activities, exhibitions, and educational competitions aimed at achieving water sustainability and resilience. The campaign seeks to increase awareness among institutions and individuals about greywater recycling and encourages their contribution to national efforts to protect natural resources.

Abdulmajid Haddad, Deputy Regional Director of UNEP for West Asia, commended Bahrain’s proactive measures in addressing water challenges through the National Water Strategy (2021–2030). He stressed that while governments and industries play a leading role, true power lies with individuals and communities, underscoring the need to raise awareness on reducing water waste and pollution.

International Relations and Media at SCE Amina Hamad Al Rumaihi, Director of ….

emphasised that the campaign is part of Bahrain’s efforts to protect water resources from waste and seek innovative solutions for water reuse. She acknowledged the UNEP West Asia Office’s support in achieving sustainable development goals and preserving natural resources.

The campaign also hosted the “Youth Water Sustainability Forum,” bringing together specialists, officials, and youth to discuss sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to water resources. The forum emphasized involving youth in raising environmental awareness and ensuring water resource sustainability in Bahrain.

Experts, including Dr. Hesham Al Ammal and Dr. Dalal Al Alaiwat, highlighted the importance of engaging youth in water management and environmental issues, recognising their role in building a sustainable future. The forum served as a platform for youth to exchange ideas on achieving water sustainability through innovative solutions and efficient water use.