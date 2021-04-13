Everyone is a winner at Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover this Ramadan

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, introduces captive designs and generous offers this Ramadan for its extensive selection of luxury cars for a hassle-free ownership experience, running until the end of Ramadan.

Euro Motors celebrates the Holy month with an innovative Scratch and Win campaign, offering customers a chance to win instant prizes upon purchasing a new or a pre-owned APPROVED Jaguar Land Rover vehicle at the Euro Motors dealership. Customers looking to buy any Jaguar or Land Rover models or APPROVED vehicles throughout the month of Ramadan will also get BHD 2,000 discount on Jaguar models and BHD 5,000 discount on Land Rover models, as well as a complimentary service & warranty package for 5 years.

The Scratch & Win campaign prizes include:

Sets of brake pads and discs

Sets of tyres

Complimentary insurance

Gift vouchers

Cash back vouchers

Complimentary accessories

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley says: “In line with our commitment to providing customers with best offer, this Ramadan we are extremely excited to continue with our tradition of offering exceptional deals on all Jaguar Land Rover and APPROVED vehicles during this holy month and look forward to celebrating this time with our customers.” For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.