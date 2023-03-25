evision secures exclusive rights to broadcast TATA IPL 2023 in MENA

- Advertisement -

evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& life, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting on 31st MarchThe TATA IPL is one of the most sought-after and anticipated cricket events of the year, with seventy league matches across twelve venues over fifty-two days. The top four teams will compete in the play-offs, with the final taking place on 28th May.

Cricket fans can get all the action exclusively on evision fully owned channel CricLife1, available on eLife, Switch TV, and STARZPLAY platforms across the MENA region.

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision said: “The acquisition of the exclusive broadcast and media rights for the TATA IPL 2023 is a significant milestone for e-Vision. The IPL is one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year, and we are thrilled to offer our viewers the opportunity to experience it exclusively on CricLife1. We are committed to providing the best possible coverage of the event and delivering the best in sports and entertainment from local and international content providers.”

The acquisition reinforces CricLife’s position as the ‘Home of Cricket’ in the UAE and MENA, with a successful track record of broadcasting high-profile cricket series such as the ICC World Cups, Asia Cup, and most recently, the India series and the PSL. The move expands evision’s premium sports content and demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering top-quality sports entertainment.

CricLife channels are a one-stop shop for cricket and are currently available on eLife’s Asiana and Sports packages and on Switch TV and STARZPLAY OTT packages. Subscribers have the opportunity to watch all the best cricket content available in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland, as well as major events such as the Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups and popular T20 leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on CricLife, CricLife2, CricLife3 and CricLife MAX channels.