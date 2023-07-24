An exciting aftersales summer campaign launched by Nissan Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & sons, sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its latest aftersales campaign as the temperatures rise and the summer season kicks into high gear. This exclusive summer campaign offers a wide range of unmatched discounts on service, spare parts, and bodyshop services that are specially designed to keep your car running smoothly in the hot summer months.

Under this campaign, Nissan Bahrain is offering a wide range of service offers that include A/C Service starting from BD 5.5, which includes gas top-up and AC check-up, A/C filter change starting from BD 20.9, A/C treatment (AIRCO) starting from BD 11, coolant change starting from BD 13, and engine oil and filter change starting from BD 17.2. Customers can also benefit from up to a 30% discount on labor and up to 30% off on service contracts. The pick-up and drop-off service is also available for customer convenience.

In addition to service offers, Nissan Bahrain is also offering an amazing discount of up to 30% on spare parts, Nissan Genuine Accessories, and merchandise. Customers can take advantage of this incredible offer to get their hands on genuine Nissan parts and accessories at discounted prices.

Furthermore, Nissan Bahrain is also offering some great deals on bodyshop services. Customers can benefit from free estimation on body repair and painting, and up to 30% off on body repair and painting services. Additionally, up to 30% off on Nano protection and polishing services is also being offered.

“We are thrilled to launch this exciting aftersales campaign for our valued customers in Bahrain,” said Mr Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain. “Our aim is to provide our customers with the best possible aftersales experience, and with these exclusive offers on service, spare parts, and bodyshop services, we are confident that our customers will benefit greatly. We encourage all Nissan customers to take advantage of these amazing offers and enjoy a hassle-free driving experience.”