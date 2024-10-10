Exhibition World Bahrain Achieves ISO Dual Certification

- Advertisement -

Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), the award-winning World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023 and the Middle East’s Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024, announces its latest milestone of acquiring two certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 22000:2018 for Food Safety Management Systems and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP).

“We are extremely proud to have achieved ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP certifications,” Mrs. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Chairman of Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), said. “We are excited about the opportunities these certifications will bring, as they further validate EWB’s ongoing efforts to provide outstanding experiences and ensure the safety and satisfaction of our clients and partners.”

“The ISO certifications underscore Exhibition World Bahrain’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of food safety for its in-house culinary services and bespoke catering, reaffirming the kitchen’s pledge to excellence in every aspect of its operations, and strengthening risk management controls across EWB’s food supply chain,” Mrs. Buhiji added.

Boasting a state-of-the-art kitchen area spanning over 3,600 sqm and a production capacity of 10,000 guests per day, the EWB culinary team pursues excellence in culinary arts, skills, and craftsmanship, reflecting the cultural diversity of Bahrain with a rich variety of regional and international cuisines.