Exhibition World Bahrain Launches “EWB’s Imagination Station”

Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) announces the launch of “EWB’s Imagination Station”, a creative platform designed to offer engaging, family-oriented experiences through collaborations with a diverse range of local partners.

The inaugural edition of EWB’s Imagination Station will debut in parallel with the upcoming Bahrain Summer Toy Festival 2025, running from the 1st of July to the 5th of August 2025 at the East Lounge of EWB. This first activation is held in collaboration with Artly, a well-known Bahrain-based creative arts studio, and will feature an interactive lineup of arts and crafts activities tailored for children, teens, adults and families.

At the heart of the experience are daily hands-on art stations that inspire creativity and encourage exploration through self-expression and collaborative engagement. Visitors of all ages can participate freely, and at their own pace, with activities suitable for both individual and group enjoyment.

Creative highlights for walk-in visitors of this first edition include tote bag painting, the Fluid Bear Bar for acrylic-paint art on bear figures, and canvas painting, where Bahrain’s landmarks come to life through guided designs.

In addition to the walk-in stations, weekly guided art classes will be offered across various age groups starting with 4-year-olds and up to adults, with rotating workshops in painting, clay, and mixed media ranging from cookie decorating and mask-making to paracord bracelets, sand art, and self-portraits, ensuring something fresh and fun each week.

Huda Al Shamlan, Director of Marketing, Communication and Partnerships at Exhibition World Bahrain commented” “the launch of EWB’s Imagination Station reflects our commitment to continually enhance the value of public-facing events hosted at our venue. Through collaborative partnerships such as this with Artly, Platinumlist and Bahrain Toy Festival, we aim to deliver enriching experiences that transform EWB into a year-round destination for creativity, learning, and family engagement.”

She added: “this initiative is not only about delivering enriching, hands-on experiences for families – it also underlines our dedication to supporting the local community by actively partnering with Bahraini businesses, entrepreneurs, and creative talents.”

Shaikha Dwa bint Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Artly co-owner, shared her thoughts: “we are delighted to collaborate with EWB on this first edition of Imagination Station. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to foster imagination, creativity, and connection through art. Visitor of all ages will enjoy accessible and meaningful ways to express themselves in a welcoming, playful and inspiring environment.”

To further enhance EWB’s offering this summer, the venue has partnered with Bahrain Toy Festival and GBL Group to offer exclusive children’s birthday packages available throughout the Toy Festival. Families can celebrate their children’s special day in a vibrant and festive environment filled with art, entertainment, and hands-on fun.