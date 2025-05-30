Exhibition World Bahrain Takes Part in IMEX Frankfurt 2025

Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) wrapped up its participation at IMEX Frankfurt 2025, held from 20 to 22 May in Frankfurt, Germany. As one of the leading international exhibitions for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry, IMEX Frankfurt 2025 brought together thousands of professionals and suppliers from across the globe.

Representing EWB at the event were Alan Pryor, General Manager; Huda Al Shamlan, Director of Marketing, Communications and Partnerships; and Bjorn Hufkie, Director of Business Development. Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) was also represented by Consultant and Advisor Dr. Ali Follad; and Ahmed Lari, a Marketing and Promotion Specialist at BTEA.

The delegation presented Bahrain’s flagship exhibition and conference venue, highlighting its advanced infrastructure and adaptable spaces designed to accommodate a diverse range of events—from large-scale conventions and exhibitions to smaller corporate meetings, live events and entertainment, cultural gatherings, and private functions and galas.

Over the course of three days, the EWB team engaged with international industry stakeholders, including event planners, potential international clients, and other contributors to the wider industry such as association representatives and educators. These interactions contributed to strengthening Bahrain’s presence in the global MICE sector and supported EWB’s strategic objective of positioning itself as a preferred destination for high-profile international events.

Her Excellency Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Chairperson of EWB, remarked on the significance of the event: “IMEX Frankfurt provides a valuable annual platform to promote Bahrain’s offerings in the international MICE and business events landscape. Our participation supports EWB’s broader ambition to attract world-class events and create long-term value for Bahrain’s tourism and business sectors. The connections made during this event pave the way for future collaboration and growth.”

Participation in IMEX Frankfurt forms part of EWB’s ongoing efforts to build partnerships, enhance market visibility, and contribute to Bahrain’s economic diversification strategy. With over 4,000 global meeting planners and more than 3,000 suppliers in attendance, the event offered a constructive forum for business development and industry insight.