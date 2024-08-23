Experience Effortless Services with the Revamped eTraffic App!

- Advertisement -

The eTraffic app is revamp with a new customer interface. Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), the Ministry of Oil and Environment, and the United Insurance Company, eTraffic App offers vehicle owners a convenient platform to manage essential services from any time and from anywhere. Now with its sleek new look, enhanced design, intuitive dashboard, streamlined access to frequently used services, and overall improved user experience, the revamped app is a must-have on your smartphone!

eTraffic app boasts a wide range of services such as ‘My Traffic Record’, which shows users’ details and ‘Quick Services’, allowing users to conveniently settle traffic contraventions and renew vehicle registrations and driving licenses. The app also provides an easy way for users to report their accidents through the ‘Traffic Accidents Services’ if an agreement has been established between all parties and there are no injuries.

Additional services include ‘Traffic & Inspection Centers Locator’, ‘King Fahad Causeway Insurance’ provided in association with United Insurance Company, ‘Vehicle Authorization for King Fahad Causeway’ offered in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), ‘Fuel Services Locator’, and other related services such as driving school services, issuance of international driving licenses, and traffic certificates. The app’s offerings are also accessible to owners of buses and motorcycles.

The ‘Traffic and Inspection Centers Locator’ feature is particularly useful as it allows users to locate the nearest center for inspection of vehicles that are 5 years or older. Once the vehicle has been successfully inspected, it can be registered online through the same app or the National Portal, bahrain.bh

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul or download Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.